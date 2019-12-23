IQVIA Holdings (IQV) Gets a Buy Rating from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Erin Wright reiterated a Buy rating on IQVIA Holdings (IQV) on December 20 and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $155.95, close to its 52-week high of $164.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Wright is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Wright covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, Medpace Holdings, and Fulgent Genetics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IQVIA Holdings with a $170.00 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 19, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $164.13 and a one-year low of $104.90. Currently, IQVIA Holdings has an average volume of 1.35M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.