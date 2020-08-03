Iqiyi (IQ) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Bo Pei CFA maintained a Hold rating on Iqiyi (IQ) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.10.

CFA has an average return of 17.0% when recommending Iqiyi.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5019 out of 6827 analysts.

Iqiyi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.30.

Based on Iqiyi’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.65 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.87 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.99 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $1.81 billion.

iQIYI, Inc. engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It also operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

