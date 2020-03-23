IPG Photonics (IPGP) Receives a Hold from Needham

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics (IPGP) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.08, close to its 52-week low of $98.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 54.8% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Teledyne Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IPG Photonics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.47.

Based on IPG Photonics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $4.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $75.56 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Last month, Eugene Shcherbakov, the SVP, MD IPG Laser GmbH of IPGP sold 1,000 shares for a total of $130,796.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.