Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Iovance Biotherapeutics’ market cap is currently $6.92B and has a P/E ratio of -21.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.37.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.