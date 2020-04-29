Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 45.6% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iovance Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.00, implying a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.