Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.42, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $46.20 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $41.49 and a one-year low of $18.70. Currently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 1.37M.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.