Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Piper Sandler gave Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 42.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Checkpoint Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $47.00 average price target, which is a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

Read More on IOVA: