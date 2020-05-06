Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Mizuho Securities and Piper Sandler gave Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach assigned a Buy rating to Iovance Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 44.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, representing a 44.6% upside. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

