Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Piper Sandler and H.C. Wainwright gave Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Cowen & Co. Analyst Boris Peaker maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.79, close to its 52-week high of $36.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.17, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products.