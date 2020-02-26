Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Cowen & Co.

In a report released today, Boris Peaker from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.46, close to its 52-week high of $34.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Peaker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 41.1% success rate. Peaker covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Stemline Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iovance Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.60, representing a 43.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $34.46 and a one-year low of $9.21. Currently, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 1.27M.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.