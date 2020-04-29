Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 55.9% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.86, which is a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $61.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.57 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $32.58 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.