Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) Gets a Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Catie Powers- November 6, 2020, 8:16 AM EDT

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA), with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $40.42, close to its 52-week high of $41.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Logicbio Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Iovance Biotherapeutics with a $46.20 average price target, a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Iovance Biotherapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $63.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $47.55 million.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, or TIL, which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

