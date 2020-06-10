Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Receives a Hold from William Blair

William Blair analyst Myles Minter reiterated a Hold rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Minter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Minter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Minerva Neurosciences, Axsome Therapeutics, and Karuna Therapeutics.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.17.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $8.15B and has a P/E ratio of 53.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.