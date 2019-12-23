Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report issued on December 20, Chad Messer from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 46.5% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.00, representing an 8.9% upside. In a report issued on December 12, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $8.67B and has a P/E ratio of 20.55. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.49.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs.