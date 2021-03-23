Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS), with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 51.7% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals with a $61.78 average price target, which is a 13.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and GAAP net loss of $340 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $494 million and had a net profit of $181 million.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.