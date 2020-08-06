Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Gets a Sell Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst David Lebovitz maintained a Sell rating on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $56.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Lebovitz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Lebovitz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Syndax Pharmaceuticals, and Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ionis Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.57.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $8.01B and has a P/E ratio of 53.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.18.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IONS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Frederick Muto, a Director at IONS bought 15,000 shares for a total of $138,300.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases. The company was founded by Stanley T. Crooke, David J. Ecker, Christopher K. Mirabelli and Brett P. Monia in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.