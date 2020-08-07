Ion Geophysical (IO) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch maintained a Hold rating on Ion Geophysical (IO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.33, close to its 52-week low of $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ion Geophysical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a one-year high of $10.22 and a one-year low of $1.13. Currently, Ion Geophysical has an average volume of 1.42M.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services and E&P Operations Optimization. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies. The Operations Optimization segment develops mission-critical subscription offerings and engineering services that enable operational control and optimization offshore. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.