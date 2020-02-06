Ion Geophysical (IO) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Ion Geophysical (IO). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.46, close to its 52-week low of $4.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is ranked #103 out of 5881 analysts.

The the analyst consensus on Ion Geophysical is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Ion Geophysical’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $14.49 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $19.34 million.

ION Geophysical Corp. is a technology focused company, which engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: E&P Technology and Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Seismic Services.