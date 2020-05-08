Invitation Homes (INVH) Gets a Hold Rating from KBW

KBW analyst Jade Rahmani maintained a Hold rating on Invitation Homes (INVH) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Rahmani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Rahmani covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Jones Lang Lasalle, and Walker & Dunlop.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitation Homes with a $28.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.71 and a one-year low of $15.65. Currently, Invitation Homes has an average volume of 5.08M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 87 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INVH in relation to earlier this year.

Invitation Homes, Inc. engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.