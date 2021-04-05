Invitae (NVTA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter upgraded Invitae (NVTA) to Buy today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.19.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.2% and a 54.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitae with a $54.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Invitae’s market cap is currently $7.71B and has a P/E ratio of -8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.87.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 91 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVTA in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Sean George, the President & CEO of NVTA bought 23,333 shares for a total of $29,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.