Invitae (NVTA) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Invitae (NVTA). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $41.62.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.5% and a 58.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitae with a $56.00 average price target.

Based on Invitae’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $100 million and GAAP net loss of $234 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.29 million and had a GAAP net loss of $76.91 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Earlier this month, Sean George, the President & CEO of NVTA bought 23,333 shares for a total of $29,400.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.