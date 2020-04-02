Invitae (NVTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Invitae (NVTA) yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.71.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 36.9% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invitae with a $27.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.75 and a one-year low of $7.42. Currently, Invitae has an average volume of 3.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NVTA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.