Investors Real Estate ate (IRET) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Hold rating on Investors Real Estate ate (IRET) today and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 50.6% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Investors Real Estate ate is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $72.00, implying a 4.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 12, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Investors Real Estate ate’s market cap is currently $851.5M and has a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.78.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IRET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St. Paul and Denver metropolitan areas. The company was founded on July 31, 1970 and is headquartered in Minot, ND.