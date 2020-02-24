Investors Real Estate ate (IRET) Gets a Buy Rating from BMO Capital

In a report issued on February 19, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Investors Real Estate ate (IRET), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $77.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.1% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Franklin Street Properties, and National Health Investors.

Investors Real Estate ate has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.25.

Based on Investors Real Estate ate’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $48.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.56 million.

Investors Real Estate Trust engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents’ experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.