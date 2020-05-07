Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Compass Point and Stephens gave Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ: ISBC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.1% and a 27.3% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Investors Bancorp is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.88, representing a 29.1% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Compass Point also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.74 and a one-year low of $6.31. Currently, Investors Bancorp has an average volume of 3.08M.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans. It also gives deposit accounts, cash management services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial real estate financing solutions. The company was founded in December 2013 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.