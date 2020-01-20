Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on January 15, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp (ISBC), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Investors Bancorp with a $14.25 average price target.

Investors Bancorp’s market cap is currently $3.24B and has a P/E ratio of 17.42. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.10.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISBC in relation to earlier this year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Investor Bank, which engages in the provision of banking services. Its services include complete deposit products, online banking, home equity loans and lines of credit, and a full array of mortgage loans.