Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 70.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Compass Diversified Holdings, and Fortress Transportation.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s market cap is currently $72.18M and has a P/E ratio of -3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.65.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies.