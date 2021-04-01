Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s market cap is currently $78.2M and has a P/E ratio of -3.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.69.

