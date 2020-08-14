Invesque (MHIVF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Mark Rothschild from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Invesque (MHIVF), with a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 73.1% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, Dream Office Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Invesque with a $3.58 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.53 and a one-year low of $1.82. Currently, Invesque has an average volume of 13.55K.

Invesque, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living and medical office properties. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.