Invesco (IVZ) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) on January 15 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Victory Capital Holdings, and TPG Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $18.25, implying a -0.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $232 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles.

