Invesco (IVZ) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.62, close to its 52-week low of $7.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Apollo Global Management, and Janus Henderson Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $9.72, representing a 31.4% upside. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Invesco’s market cap is currently $3.32B and has a P/E ratio of 7.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.70.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.