Invesco (IVZ) Receives a Hold from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) yesterday and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegenthaler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 63.1% success rate. Siegenthaler covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sculptor Capital Management, Apollo Global Management, and Focus Financial Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $9.90, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Invesco’s market cap is currently $4.63B and has a P/E ratio of 10.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.09.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 85 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVZ in relation to earlier this year.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.