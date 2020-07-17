Invesco (IVZ) Receives a Hold from Barclays

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 67.5% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $9.15, which is a -16.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 2, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Based on Invesco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.6 billion and net profit of $141 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.21 billion and had a net profit of $178 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 100 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of IVZ in relation to earlier this year.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.