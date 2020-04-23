Invesco (IVZ) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Invesco (IVZ), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.50, close to its 52-week low of $7.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 36.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invesco is a Hold with an average price target of $11.18, implying a 29.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Invesco’s market cap is currently $4.21B and has a P/E ratio of 7.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.68.

Invesco Ltd. engages as an independent global investment management firm. It operates through Investment Management segment. The firm offers a range of single-country, regional, and global capabilities across major equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes, delivered through a diverse set of investment vehicles. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.