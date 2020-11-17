Inventiva (IVA) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

LifeSci Capital analyst Patrick Dolezal maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva (IVA) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 53.3% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inventiva is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.67, representing a 103.2% upside. In a report issued on November 13, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.95 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Inventiva has an average volume of 25.87K.

Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company’s operations are located in France.