Inventiva (IVA) Gets a Buy Rating from LifeSci Capital

In a report issued on March 8, Patrick Dolezal from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Inventiva (IVA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Dolezal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 50.9% success rate. Dolezal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inventiva is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.33, implying an 110.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Inventiva’s market cap is currently $511M and has a P/E ratio of -11.10.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company’s operations are located in France.