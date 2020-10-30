Invacare (IVC) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Invacare (IVC), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.1% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Invacare has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.63 and a one-year low of $3.90. Currently, Invacare has an average volume of 285.2K.

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. It operates through the following segments: Europe, NA/HME, Institutional Products Group, and Asia Pacific. The Europe segment involves in the sale of lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products, as well as medical equipment, health care furnishings and accessory products. The NA/HME segment sells each of the three primary product lines including lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products. The Institutional Products Group segment sells, and rented long-term care medical equipment, health care furnishings, and accessory products. The Asia Pacific segment is the sale of products similar to NA/HME and Institutional Products Group segments such as lifestyle, mobility and seating, and respiratory therapy products, as well as medical equipment, health care furnishings and accessory products. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.