Inuvo (INUV) Receives a Buy from Roth Capital

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Inuvo (INUV), with a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inuvo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.50.

The company has a one-year high of $1.11 and a one-year low of $0.09. Currently, Inuvo has an average volume of 3.67M.

Inuvo, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. It provides platforms that can automatically identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social, and native. Its products and services include ValidClick, IntentKey, and Digital Publishing. ValidClick is a software for publishers that offers a pay-per-click solution where advertisements are targeted to consumers based on content and behaviors. IntentKey is a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach highly targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences with precision. Digital Publishing includes branded web properties with content developed, edited, and published by Inuvo. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.