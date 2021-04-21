Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $811.11, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 67.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $780.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $826.81 and a one-year low of $488.00. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 558K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. manufactures and develops robotic-assisted products, most notably with the da Vinci surgical system and related instruments and accessories, to improve clinical outcomes of patients through minimally invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.