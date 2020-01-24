Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $615.00, close to its 52-week high of $616.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 54.9% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Edwards Lifesciences, and Strata Skin Sciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuitive Surgical with a $660.60 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $616.56 and a one-year low of $455.15. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 528.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.