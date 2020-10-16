Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Receives a Hold from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Hold rating on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $741.00, close to its 52-week high of $778.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $697.31.

Intuitive Surgical’s market cap is currently $87.9B and has a P/E ratio of 79.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.65.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

