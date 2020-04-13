Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After J.P. Morgan and Stifel Nicolaus gave Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical today and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $493.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 55.0% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Becton Dickinson.

Intuitive Surgical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $568.82, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Buy with a $587.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $619.00 and a one-year low of $360.50. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 1.03M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ISRG in relation to earlier this year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

