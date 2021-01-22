Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Gets a Sell Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia assigned a Sell rating to Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) today and set a price target of $410.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $798.67, close to its 52-week high of $826.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 58.2% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuitive Surgical is a Hold with an average price target of $683.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $826.81 and a one-year low of $360.50. Currently, Intuitive Surgical has an average volume of 535.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.