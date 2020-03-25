Intuit (INTU) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Intuit (INTU) today and set a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $231.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 58.7% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Citrix Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $304.17 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $306.89 and a one-year low of $187.68. Currently, Intuit has an average volume of 1.62M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.