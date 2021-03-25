Intuit (INTU) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Intuit (INTU) today and set a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $372.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Stericycle, and H&R Block.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $450.06, a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $460.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $423.74 and a one-year low of $204.34. Currently, Intuit has an average volume of 1.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of INTU in relation to earlier this year.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.