Intuit (INTU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and Wolfe Research gave Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Buy rating to Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $441.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $394.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 66.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and Stericycle.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $456.31, a 16.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $475.00 price target.

Intuit’s market cap is currently $107.4B and has a P/E ratio of 60.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -953.72.

Incorporated in 1983, California-based Intuit, Inc., a software company, provides financial management solutions and compliance products and services for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed Group; Consumer Group; ProConnect Group and Credit Karma.