Intuit (INTU) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Guggenheim gave Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from RBC Capital. Analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Intuit yesterday and set a price target of $345.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $286.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 75.8% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $307.33, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $189 million.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.