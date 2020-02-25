Intuit (INTU): New Sell Recommendation for This Technology Giant

In a report released today, Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $268.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CyberArk Software, and RingCentral.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Intuit is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $310.55.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $306.89 and a one-year low of $236.03. Currently, Intuit has an average volume of 1.23M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.