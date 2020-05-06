Intuit (INTU) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Hold rating on Intuit (INTU) today and set a price target of $277.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $277.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $296.36.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion and net profit of $240 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $189 million.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Strategic Partner segment comprises professional tax offerings, which include Lacerte, ProSeries, ProFile, and ProConnect Tax Online among professional accountants. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.