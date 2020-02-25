Intuit (INTU) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Intuit (INTU), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $290.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, Ceridian HCM Holding, and Slack Technologies.

Intuit has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $310.55, representing a 4.4% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $312.00 price target.

Based on Intuit’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion and net profit of $57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.5 billion and had a net profit of $189 million.

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner.